And they celebrate their anniversary every October

Published 7:41 AM, February 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – If you're a LizQuen fan and have been wondering if Liza Soberano and Enrique are also real life partners, here's some good news for you: the pair confirmed that they're really, actually together.

The two admitted their relationship status during an appearance on Gandang Gabi Vice on Sunday, February 10.



"Yes," Enrique said as fans, understandably, screamed their hearts out. Vice asked Enrique if they were actually together ("Kayo na ba?").

Liza said they've been together for "more than two years." They celebrate their anniversary every October. Enrique added they're glad to finally say the status.

The two have played coy about their real relationship status. They've been on-screen partners

They are set to return to the movies via Alone/Together, which opens on February 13, directed by Antoinette Jadaone. – Rappler.com