The former US First Lady makes a special appearance alongside Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lady Gaga

Published 10:33 AM, February 11, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance on the Grammys stage Sunday, February 10 to deliver a message of women's empowerment alongside superstars Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, host Alicia Keys and actress Jada Pinkett-Smith.

"Music shows us that all of it matters – every story within every voice, every note within every song," said the former first lady, looking glam in a sparkling gunmetal pantsuit with a 1970s-esque wrap jacket.

"Is that right, ladies?" she said to resounding applause.

A big part of friendship is showing up for your girls—that’s why I was thrilled to be there for the one and only @aliciakeys at the #GRAMMYs. She is one of the most genuine and thoughtful people I know—there’s no one better to help us all celebrate the unifying power of music! pic.twitter.com/8cMhTmsClA — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 11, 2019

The Recording Academy behind the awards gala has faced a barrage of criticism for not embracing diversity within its ranks, after nearly muting women nominees at the show last year.

This year, 5 of the eight nominees for Album of the Year are women: rapper Cardi B, folk-rock singer Brandi Carlile, pop futurist Janelle Monae, R&B prodigy H.E.R. and country star Kacey Musgraves.

"Thank you so much, ladies, for your light, your message of love, your sisterhood," said Keys, the first woman to helm the show in 14 years.

"Give it up for these magnificent goddesses!" said Keys. – Rappler.com