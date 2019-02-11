The TV host confirms the death of his mom Emma

Published 3:55 PM, February 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Eat Bulaga host Joey de Leon's mother Emma Manahan Ramos de Leon died on Sunday, February 10. She was 93 years old.

The news was both confirmed by Joey and his son, actor Keempee de Leon, on their social media accounts. They did not state the cause of her death.

"Lord, please Bless and Welcome Mama Emma in your Holy Kingdom. Sleep now mama. Your in a better place now. Your with our Creator be at peace. Mamimiss kita sobra (I'll miss you) Mama.Thank you sa lahat lahat sobra!I LOVE YOU!!!" Kimpee said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph J. de Leon (@kimpster888) on Feb 10, 2019 at 12:58pm PST

Joey meanwhile posted a picture of a mahjong set in remembrance of his mom.

"Wala nang maka-quorum sa mahjong ang ermats ko kaya nag-last jai-alai na kagabi! Love you Ma! Together again sila ni Papa Pepe! Play este, PRAY for us!"

(There's no more quorum of mahjong for my mom so that's why she decided to do a final jai-alai last night. Love you Ma! She and Papa Pepe are together again.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey de Leon (@angpoetnyo) on Feb 10, 2019 at 6:09pm PST

Joey's sons Jako and Jio also shared some photos of their grandmother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio de Leon (@jiodeleon) on Feb 10, 2019 at 2:55pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jako de Leon (@jakodeleon) on Feb 10, 2019 at 5:43pm PST

Emma de Leon's remains lie at the Faith Chapel of Arlington Memorial Chapels in Araneta Avenue, Quezon City. – Rappler.com