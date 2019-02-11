Joey de Leon's mom dies at 93
MANILA, Philippines – Eat Bulaga host Joey de Leon's mother Emma Manahan Ramos de Leon died on Sunday, February 10. She was 93 years old.
The news was both confirmed by Joey and his son, actor Keempee de Leon, on their social media accounts. They did not state the cause of her death.
"Lord, please Bless and Welcome Mama Emma in your Holy Kingdom. Sleep now mama. Your in a better place now. Your with our Creator be at peace. Mamimiss kita sobra (I'll miss you) Mama.Thank you sa lahat lahat sobra!I LOVE YOU!!!" Kimpee said.
Joey meanwhile posted a picture of a mahjong set in remembrance of his mom.
"Wala nang maka-quorum sa mahjong ang ermats ko kaya nag-last jai-alai na kagabi! Love you Ma! Together again sila ni Papa Pepe! Play este, PRAY for us!"
(There's no more quorum of mahjong for my mom so that's why she decided to do a final jai-alai last night. Love you Ma! She and Papa Pepe are together again.)
Joey's sons Jako and Jio also shared some photos of their grandmother.
Emma de Leon's remains lie at the Faith Chapel of Arlington Memorial Chapels in Araneta Avenue, Quezon City. – Rappler.com