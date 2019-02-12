WATCH: Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo's daughter Luna's quick get ready with me
MANILA, Philippines – We all know Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo's daughter Luna is a cutie, but did you know she's as aspiring makeup maven too?
In an Instagram post on Monday, February 11, Judy Ann shared a video of Luna showing viewers how to put on a lip color from blk cosmetics. blk is the makeup brand co-founded by actress Anne Curtis.
"Our little vlogger featuring [blk cosmetics] Hay luna... nakakabaliw ka anak!" Judy Ann said.
Anne, of course, loved Luna's video.
"Hay Little Luna! I hope my future daughter is kikay like you. Thanks for posting Madame [Judy Ann]."
– Rappler.com