Luna is a makeup vlogger in the making!

Published 12:37 PM, February 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – We all know Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo's daughter Luna is a cutie, but did you know she's as aspiring makeup maven too?



In an Instagram post on Monday, February 11, Judy Ann shared a video of Luna showing viewers how to put on a lip color from blk cosmetics. blk is the makeup brand co-founded by actress Anne Curtis.

"Our little vlogger featuring [blk cosmetics] Hay luna... nakakabaliw ka anak!" Judy Ann said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judy Ann Agoncillo (@officialjuday) on Feb 10, 2019 at 7:44pm PST

Anne, of course, loved Luna's video.

"Hay Little Luna! I hope my future daughter is kikay like you. Thanks for posting Madame [Judy Ann]."

– Rappler.com