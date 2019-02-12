Cool, cool, cool, cool!

Published 3:46 PM, February 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Nine nine! Listen up, because we've got some super toit news: Your favorite worlds are about to come together.

Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda and NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine are crossing paths for the TV crossover(ish) you didn't think you needed.

Lin-Manuel is officially guesting for a special Brooklyn Nine-Nine episode airing on March 7, 2019.

He is set to play Amy Santiago’s brother, David Santiago, with whom she has a rivalrous relationship with, in the upcoming “The Golden Child” episode.

Lin-Manuel Miranda was one of the many outspoken celebrities who rallied behind B99 to stay on air after its previous network FOX abruptly canceled the series in May 2018.

RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE

I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS

THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS#RenewB99 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 10, 2018

Less than a day later, NBC saved the popular police comedy, picking it up for its 6th season, much to the joy of fans all over the world. Cool, cool, cool! – Rappler.com