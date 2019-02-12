LOOK: Nadine Lustre, James Reid celebrate 3rd anniversary
MANILA, Philippines – The chilly February nights did not stop real- and reel-life couple Nadine Lustre and James Reid from celebrating their 3rd anniversary with a relaxing tropical escape.
The two shared a few photos of their Batangas vacation on their social media accounts.
The two, who first rose to fame in 2014's Diary ng Panget and Talk Back and You're Dead, announced they are officially a couple during the JaDine in Love concert in 2016.
Nadine and James are among the most sought-after love teams in the entertainment industry. They've worked together in various television series, movies, and musical projects. – Rappler.com