The boys also have a studio album up their sleeve for 2019

Published 6:04 PM, February 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – We lay our love on you, Westlife, even after all these years.

The Irish boyband of our yesteryears has blessed us not just with a new single after 8 years, "Hello My Love," but also with news of an upcoming album and a much-awaited return to the Philippines.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, the 90’s hit music group comprised of Shane Filan, Kian Egan, Nicky Byrne, and Mark Feehily discussed their next exciting steps, which includes an upcoming studio album set for a September or October 2019 release.

"We have ballads, we have high energy songs. The music industry is changed. We’re coming back seven years later where Spotify, Apple Music, streaming are all taking over. That wasn’t the realm when we were finishing up. It’s a different market. It’s a different world,” member Mark Feehily said.

“We really want to make that pop album that we’re so proud of that people will look at it and go, yeah I like every song. That’s really the aim.”

The boyband also said that the continious love of their fans is one reason why they decided to reunite after nearly 7 years. "It’s so crazy. Until we are on stage and the fans are screaming really loud, it won’t feel like we’re fully, fully home or fully back just until that moment,” Feehily said.

Westlife also confirmed that another visit to the Philippines is on their agenda this year.

"We are 100% gonna come back to Manila ASAP. This year definitely. Hopefully we will have the dates ASAP. We are really looking forward to seeing our fans face to face again," Feehily said.

"We are really excited about planning that. All the information will be with the fans very soon."

“We have so many great memories coming to Manila. We have so many fans there. I think we have a special relationship with our fans as well all over Asia but the Philippines is definitely one of our fondest places that we’ve come to," Shane Filan said.

Stay tuned, Westlife fans! You may be seeing your favorite boys in person sooner than you think. – Rappler.com