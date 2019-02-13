King of Atlantis, we can't wait to sea you again!

Published 3:07 PM, February 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Swimming our way in the (hopefully) near future is the highly-demanded sequel many DC fans have been praying for – an Aquaman 2.

The Hollywood Reporter said in a February 11 report that David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who co-wrote the first movie, will be writing the sequel.

Horror filmmaker and Aquaman director James Wan is also in talks to return for the sequel, but this time as producer alongside Peter Safran. A director has yet to be confirmed, as well as the official cast.

The 2018 box office hit is the first DC film so far to earn more than $1 billion.

For fans that can't wait, don't worry – a horror-themed film Aquaman spinoff is also underway.

The Trench, which will be produced by Wan and Safran, will focus on the ravenous amphibian creatures Aquaman and Mera battled at sea during the movie. – Rappler.com