'I am very sorry on what happened in the incident and what I have said on Instagram,' he said after he was fired

Published 11:29 AM, February 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A member of the "support staff" at Epilogue restuarant in Pasay City was sacked after he admitted to sending lewd messages to actress Sunshine Cruz on Instagram.

The person in question, a certain Lorence Guardian, had sent Sunshine direct messages (DM) about "fantasising" about her daughters. "Sarap mong pagjakulan (I enjoy masturbating to you)," he had sent her.

Sunshine posted screenshots of his DMs, as well as screenshots of his Instagram account with the handle "cheflorence_butcherchef."

Sunshine is a mother to 3 daughters who are all minors – Angelina is 17, Samantha is 14, while Chesca is 12. "Papatulan ko to. Bastos masyado. Chef pa naman [Lorence Guardian] umayos ka. Hindi sa lahat ng pagkakataon, mananahimik kami," Sunshine said in a post on Tuesday, February 12.

(I'm won't let this go. This is disgusting. You're a chef [Lorence Guardian]. We won't keep quiet about this.)

She continued to post screenshots of Lorence even after he blocked her on Instagram.

The restaurant learned of the complaint and reached out to the actress. Sunshine shared the screenshot of the message.



On Wednesday, February 13, Sunshine shared another message from the restaurant, informing her that Lorence was terminated from work.

After he was fired, Lorence apologized to Sunshine and her daughters, saying: "First of all, I am not a direct employee of Conrad Hotel and Epilogue Ph. I am employed under a Local Manpower Agency.



"I would like to apologize on the events that have happened last January 13, 2019 and February 12, 2019. To Ms.Sunshine Cruz and her daughters, I am very sorry on what happened in the incident and what I have said on Instagram."

– Rappler.com