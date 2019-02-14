Jesse Pinkman lives!

Published 10:38 AM, February 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The last time viewers saw Jesse Pinkman, he was laughing maniacally, finally free as he escapes the compound where he was held captive by a drug ring. Where he ends up is a mystery – though Breaking Bad fans may soon get their answers.

Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman is reportedly returning for the Breaking Bad movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie will apparently be a sequel centered on Pinkman.

As earlier reported, the project’s temporary title is Greenbrier, and that its premise will “follow the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom.”

There’s no word yet on the movie will premiere, but Netflix users apparently have first dibs – THR says that Netflix has first-run rights to the film. It will later be aired on AMC, the network that originally carried Breaking Bad.

Series creator Vince Gilligan will be returning to the series as writer and executive producer. He may also be directing the film.

Breaking Bad, which ran for 5 seasons from 2008 to 2013, followed the story of Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who falls ill with cancer and subsequently decides to manufacture crystal meth to secure his family’s finances after he dies.

He eventually partners with Pinkman, a drug dealer and his former student. Throughout the show, the two become increasingly entangled in the complicated and dangerous web of the illicit drug trade.

The show is considered by many to be the greatest TV series of all time, with a finale that was viewed by millions. It also won numerous awards, including 16 Primetime Emmys. – Rappler.com