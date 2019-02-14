Yaaaas, Hennys!

Published 12:28 PM, February 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It’s the Valentine’s Day present we totes didn’t expect!

If you've been struggs to func lately, we've got some great news: Serving us realness very soon is the Fab Five finally making their fierce return to Netflix screens for Queer Eye Season 3 on March 15, 2019.

For the highly-awaited 3rd season, the boys are heading to a new location: Kansas City, Missouri.

The Emmy-winning unscripted reboot of the 2003-2007 original Queer Eye series premiered in 2018 and has since been praised for keeping it real, fun, useful, inclusive, inspiring, and heartwarming.

The Fab Five includes hair and grooming genius Jonathan Van Ness, fashion and French tuck expert Tan France, food and wine aficionado Antoni Porowski, culture and lifestyle guru Karamo Brown, and designer Bobby Berk.

Another bonus gift? The Queer Eye Season 3 teaser also let us in on a sneak peek of Carly Rae Jepsen’s upcoming new single, “Now That I Found You.”

What more can we ask for from the month of love? – Rappler.com