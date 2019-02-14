Happy birthday to these Valentine's Day babies

Published 5:22 PM, February 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – For some people, February 14 is always special – it isn't just Valentine's Day, it's their birthday.

For these celebrities (and one politician), Valentine's Day comes with an extra dose of love and affection from the people who matter the most: family and friends.

Here's how they spent their day with their loved ones:

Kris Aquino

Kris, daughter of the late president Cory Aquino and the late opposition senator Ninoy Aquino, flew to Japan with sons Joshua and Bimby. The actress,TV host, and multimedia entrepreneur turned 48.

She also greeted and thanked her mother for... birthing her.

Juan Ponce Enrile

The former senator, who turned 95 and was therefore born before penicillin was discovered, is seeking another Senate seat. If he wins, he'll be past 100 by the end of his 6-year term.

His daughter Katrina dropped by to greet him a happy birthday during an interview on Radio Inquirer.

Heart Evangelista-Escudero

Heart, who turned 34, celebrated early with a get-together catered by her cousin Happy Ongpauco-Tiu. Senator Chiz Escudero was present to celebrate with his wife's special day.

John Prats

John, who turned 35, is currently part of the show FPJ's Ang Probinsyano. He posted a photo of himself staring out at what looked like a mountain range.

"Lord God! Maraming salamat po sa buhay na binigay nyo sakin. Salamat po sa Pamilya,Kaibigan at Trabaho na binigay nyo sa akin. Maraming salamat at sana iapagpatuloy nyo pa po na gamitin ako na instrumento para makapagbigay saya sa lahat ng kapamilya. Maraming salamat po ulit."

(Thank you for the life you've given. Thank you for family, friends, work that you've given. Thank you so much and I hope you continue to use me as an instrument to give back to everyone. Thank you once again.)

Donna Cruz

Donna, who turned 42 and is based in Cebu, thanked everyone for the birthday greetings.

Roxanne Guinoo

Former Star Magic actress Roxanne Guinoo, 33, celebrated with friends.



– Rappler.com

