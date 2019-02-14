The Amazon TV adaptation of the Neil Gaiman novel premieres May 31

Published 4:06 PM, February 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – From Dr. Strange to the Devil.

Benedict Cumberbatch has officially been cast to play the evil Satan in Amazon’s Good Omens series, a TV adaptation of fantasy author Neil Gaiman's 1990 novel with co-writer Terry Pratchett, as announced on Wednesday, February 13 (Thursday, February 14, Philippine time).

It is said that the Prince of Darkness will be a “giant, animated Satan” who is “400 feet high.”

The Sherlock lead will appear in the 6th episode of the series, which premieres on May 31.

Other members of the cast include Frances McDormand as God, Jack Whitehall, Michael McKean, Miranda Richardson, Jon Hamm, and Nick Offerman.

Good Omens's plot is a mix of fantasy, horror, drama, and humor, revolving around a modern day Apocalypse, with the Final Judgment looming upon humanity.

This unlikely duo has no time to waste. #GoodOmens debuts May 31 only on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/PMKGQQGQuW — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) February 13, 2019

Expect Good and Evil armies, a rising Atlantis, an angel-demon partnership, and a misplaced AntiChrist. – Rappler.com