'We didn't fight and there's no third party,' says the beauty queen and actress

Published 5:37 PM, February 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Actress and 2017 Reina Hispanoamericana Winwyn Marquez confirmed that she and actor Mark Herras have broken up. The two were together for two years.

During the press conference of the movie Time and Again on Thursday, February 14, Winwyn confirmed she was single.

"We're both okay. Naghiwalay kami ng maayos (We broke up on good terms) and it was a mutual decision. Walang away, walang third party (We didn't fight and there's no third party)."

When asked for the reason of the breakup, Winwyn said: "Kung ano yung reason, sa amin na lang iyon (Whatever the reason is, that's just between us)."

She said they both wanted to just focus on the respective careers for now. Asked if there was a chance they're get back together, Winwyn said she couldn't say what the future holds and that for now, she's focusing on her career.

Mark, 32, rose to fame as the first Male Survivor of the reality show Starstruck on GMA 7. Aside from acting, Mark is known for his dancing skills.

Winwyn, 26, is currently promoting the movie Time and Again. She co-stars alongside Enzo Pineda in the movie directed by Jose Javier Reyes. –Rappler.com