LOOK: Pinoy celeb couples get cheesy on Valentine’s Day
MANILA, Philippines – Valentine’s Day may be over, but the love is definitely not.
With the worldwide day of romance comes couples left and right sharing the sweet gestures and cheesy messages that made their hearts skip a beat – your favorite local love teams included.
Which super kilig-worthy posts of your OTPs have you heart-ed on Instagram so far?
Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo
"Celebrating Love with you, you’ve made it feel so special, so new, so fresh. Thank you for your beautiful soul. I love you forever. Happy valentines!! You are the most beautiful, magical human being ever!!" Matteo wrote.
Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano
View this post on Instagram
Hayy kung ganyan nmn ako makikita ko araw araw mababaliw talaga ako Happy Valentine’s Day to this gorgeous woman over here who stole my heart. For once im happy i was stolen Baby You are my heart, my soul and the blood that flows in me I don’t think any words in ig can really fit in what i feel for you. But One thing i do know is that i am the luckiest guy in the world and i am forever grateful to our Lord Jesus Christ for giving me the most precious gift of all. Napaka swerte ko talaga because this woman right here has the biggest heart in the universe and i want to share you to the whole world so that they can feel the love and happiness that you bring me. Pero minsan lng nmn madamot ako gusto ko sakin lang hehe joke! You give me hope every single day. when i feel down I always go to you and instantly im up again. I just can’t live without you and i will always love you no matter what baby happy valentines day bubu ko! I love you so much, always and forever
Daniel Matsunaga and Karolina Pisarek
Cheska Kramer and Doug Kramer
Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber
Anne Curtis-Smith and Erwan Heussaff
View this post on Instagram
Happy Valentine’s Day everybody! Today is the day you can get away with being all out cheesy and not be judged. So don’t shy away from telling the people who mean so much to you how much you love them - family, friends, boyfriend/girlfriend, husband/wife. Keep on spreading love and light out into the world. . P.S - @erwan was totally against this photo. It was my idea. Too much ... BUT a man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta go to keep his wife happy. Remember, Rule #1 in their #BulliedHusbandsClub is... “a happy wife is a happy life” and I, thank you! . . . #erwannederlust
Nico Bolzico and Solenn Heussaff
View this post on Instagram
5 Easy Steps to have a successful Valentines from the #BulliedHusbandClub Hand Book 1- Do not forget about Valentines. 14 of Feb is everyone's Anniversary! Forgetting it can cause similar damages as forgetting her Birthday, Anniversary, Monthversary or Dayversary. Check with your wifezillla what is the correct unit to measure the celebration of your time together. 2- Be Creative: flowers, chocolates or teddy bears are ok, but you dont want your wifezilla to have the following conversation with a fellow wifezilla: W1: "What did you get for Valentines" - W2: "Chocolates, and you?" - W1: "Oh, me too" ... Followed by an extense conversation on how their husbands/boyfriends are not putting enough effort anymore; those type of conversations escalate quickly leading to the following conversation at home: #BHCMember - "Hi Bebu, how are you?" - W: "OK" *with upset face* - BHCM: "Are you upset?" - W: "No!" *Still upset face* - BHCM "What happened bebu?" - W1: "You know exactly what happened" *storms out*; we will have a full explanation on how to deal with these conversations in a different post, but during Valentines that can be avoided by being a bit creative! A collage of pictures of both of you together never fails! 3- Time over material: Spending quality time together is always the best gift. A special date with no phones is always a great idea! 4- Be yourself, authenticity is romantic: the fact that is Valentine doesn't mean you should become someone else, do something special but with your personal touch! 5- If you realize that your wifezilla disagrees with the points above, ignore all of them and go with what she believes, wants or says! This last point overrules points 1 to 4. Bonus Track: Maybe a quick call to the in-laws to wish them Happy Valentines, can also add some #MarryMiles (we will also explain the use of #MarryMiles in a separate post). #HappyValentinesEveryone #SosBolzIsHavingANoPhoneDateTonight #IfIMakeItOnTimeFromCDO
Xian Lim and Kim Chiu
Chito Miranda and Neri Miranda
Janine Guiterrez and Rayver Cruz
Patrick Garcia and Nikka Garcia
John Prats and Isabel Oli-Prats
– Rappler.com