We're here for the kilig!

Published 10:52 AM, February 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Valentine’s Day may be over, but the love is definitely not.

With the worldwide day of romance comes couples left and right sharing the sweet gestures and cheesy messages that made their hearts skip a beat – your favorite local love teams included.



Which super kilig-worthy posts of your OTPs have you heart-ed on Instagram so far?

Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo

"Celebrating Love with you, you’ve made it feel so special, so new, so fresh. Thank you for your beautiful soul. I love you forever. Happy valentines!! You are the most beautiful, magical human being ever!!" Matteo wrote.

Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano

Daniel Matsunaga and Karolina Pisarek

Cheska Kramer and Doug Kramer

Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber

Anne Curtis-Smith and Erwan Heussaff

Nico Bolzico and Solenn Heussaff

Xian Lim and Kim Chiu

Chito Miranda and Neri Miranda

Janine Guiterrez and Rayver Cruz

Patrick Garcia and Nikka Garcia

John Prats and Isabel Oli-Prats

– Rappler.com