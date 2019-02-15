More Netflix romcoms, please!

Published 6:02 PM, February 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Apparently, one of Netflix’s most successful 2018 summer films, teeny-bopper romcom The Kissing Booth, is blowing more kisses our way. A sequel to the hit movie is currently in production, bringing along with it the original breakout cast.

The teaser on Netflix's Instagram shows BFFs Elle Evans (Joey King) and Lee (Joel Courtney) hard at work building a brand-new kissing booth.

Unfortunately, no Noah (Jacob Elordi) was spotted, but Variety reports that he'll also be returning for the sequel.

The Kissing Booth is an adaptation of the young adult novel by Beth Reekles, which is mainly about Elle's "rule-breaking" mistake of forming a relationship with her best friend Lee's older brother, Noah.

The sequel will have Vince Marcello returning to direct as well as to co-write with Jay Arnold.

The Kissing Booth 2 is reportedly set for a 2020 release. – Rappler.com