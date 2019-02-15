Kenan Thompson of 'Kenan and Kel' fame will be executive producer for the revival. Booyah!

Published 8:23 PM, February 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – "Welcome to Good Burger, home of the good burger; can I take your order?"

If you remember this line, then we're sure the iconic sketch-comedy series of the 90’s and early 2000’s, Nickelodeon's All That, is no stranger to your yesteryears.

There's no need to get nostalgic, though, because Nickelodeon has blessed 90's babies with totally rad news that All That is getting a revival. Cool beans!

Another dope fact? Fellow Nickelodeon comedy Kenan and Kel's very own Kenan Thompson will be its executive producer.

The All That revival will have an all-new cast, including former cast members set to make special appearances in some episodes.

“All That stayed in the zeitgeist for many years,” Brian Robbins, president of Nickelodeon and co-creator of the original All That, told Variety in an interview. “People are really fond of it.”

“We think there’s a great opportunity to find the next pool of stars. We want to bring the show back in a real fun way," Robbins added.

On the show's program, Robbins said viewers could expect "a sort of mash-up of some of the old sketches and a lot of new sketches.”

Kenan Thompson's breakout TV presence started in 1994 when All That first aired. Kenan bagged a permanent position on TV comedy Saturday Night Live in 2003, where he is now the longest-running cast member as of 2018.

Kenan, upon being asked by Robbins to helm the All That revival, couldn't be more excited. “It means everything to me,” he told Variety. “It was my first job that I ever had. It gave me an opportunity. Every time he [Robbins] does that, he has been right on the money. He has done it infinite times in my life."

All That lasted 10 seasons, ending in 2005. Its notable roster of teen stars included Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Amanda Bynes, Nick Cannon, Lori Beth Denberg, and Jamie Lynn Spears. – Rappler.com