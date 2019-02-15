Congratulations to the happy couple!

Published 10:48 PM, February 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom are engaged. Both confirmed the news on Friday, February 15 on their respective Instagram accounts.

In the photo, Katy, who showed part of the ring, wrote: "full bloom"

Posting the same photo, the Lord of the Rings actor wrote: "Lifestimes."

Prior to the announcement, Katy shared a cute photo of Orlando sleeping with their dogs. The photo was accompanied by a GIF that read: "Will u be my teenage dream?"

The two, who started dating back in 2016, briefly broke up in 2017 but reunited soon after.

This will be the second marriage for both. Katy was married to Russel Brand, while Orlando was married to Australian model Miranda Kerr, with whom he has a son. – Rappler.com