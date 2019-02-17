Miriam Quiambao, Ardy Roberto welcome son Elijah
MANILA, Philippines – Former beauty queen Miriam Quiambao welcomed her son Elijah on Saturday, February 16 at the Asian Hospital.
In an Instagram post, Miriam's husband Ardy Roberto wrote: "Welcome to the world, Elijah! Thanks for your prayers! Everything went well with the emergency CS tonight. Had a great team led by [Dr Becky Singson] , so blessed and overwhelmed by God's goodness! More to come... Have to take care of my wifey now as she recovers from the procedure. Pls continue to pray for her.. Baby's fine and was a model breast feeder. :) God is soooo good!"
Posting the same photo, Miriam thanked everyone for the support and the baby's good health.
"Introducing Elijah Roberto! Thank you all for praying with us. Elijah was born at 7:32pm on Feb 16, 2019 under emergency cesarean procedure led by [Dr Becky Singson]. He weighed 4lbs 7oz., cried heartily, had an Apgar score of 10 and has a perfect latch. Glory to God for answered prayers! So grateful to God for this wonderful gift!"
Prior to the birth, Ardy posted updates on Miriam's status, saying that she had to undergo cesarean section due to some complications that might affect the baby. Miriam was 35 weeks into her pregnancy before giving birth to Elijah.
Miriam was admitted into the hospital on February 12 and stayed their until she gave birth.
Elijah is Miriam and Ardy's first child together. Ardy has a son from his late wife.
Back in August, Miriam announced she was expecting her first child at 43 years old. In December, she said that she was diagnosed with obstetric APAS, an autoimmune condition and required shots to protect her child. – Rappler.com