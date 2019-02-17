The former 'Pinoy Big Brother' winner and blogger get married in Cebu

Published 3:48 PM, February 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Former Pinoy Big Brother winner Slater Young married blogger and author Kryz Uy on Saturday, February 16 before family and friends in Cebu.



Among the celebrities spotted were Cornestone Entertainment head Erickson Raymundo and actor Sam Milby.

The couple got engaged last February 2018 during a trip to Japan.

Slater, who won the show during the Pinoy Big Brother Unlimited briefly dabbled in showbiz and is now busy as an entrepreneur and model.

Kryz is best known for her blog kryzuy.com and has published a book. —Rappler.com