IN PHOTOS: Slater Young and Kryz Uy's Cebu wedding
MANILA, Philippines — Former Pinoy Big Brother winner Slater Young married blogger and author Kryz Uy on Saturday, February 16 before family and friends in Cebu.
Among the celebrities spotted were Cornestone Entertainment head Erickson Raymundo and actor Sam Milby.
The couple got engaged last February 2018 during a trip to Japan.
Slater, who won the show during the Pinoy Big Brother Unlimited briefly dabbled in showbiz and is now busy as an entrepreneur and model.
Kryz is best known for her blog kryzuy.com and has published a book. —Rappler.com