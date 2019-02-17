'Got an eternity left and I’m already satisfied,' says her boyfriend Xavi Panlilio

Published 10:07 PM, February 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – "I prayed for this. I prayed for you."

Blogger and social media influencer Dani Barretto on Sunday, February 17, announced that she was now engaged to her boyfriend, Xavi Panlilio.

The 26-year-old, daughter of former actress Marjorie Barretto, shared photos of the proposal and said: "I love you [Xavi]!! I can’t wait to marry you."

Dani belongs to the Barretto clan, home to several big names in the entertainment industry. Her aunt, Claudine, was among the top stars in the 90s and 2000s. Her younger sister, Julia, is among the top stars of today.

Dani herself didn't dabble much into showbiz but found success and fame as a blogger and influencer. On Instagram alone, she boasts of over half a million followers.

Xavi posted a photo of Dani wearing her engagement ring and said: "Got an eternity left and I’m already satisfied." Xavi is a regular in Dani's videos and social media posts.

Congratulations to the happy couple! – Rappler.com