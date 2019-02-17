All is finally well between the two sisters

Published 11:54 PM, February 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — It seems everything is now okay between sisters Claudine and Gretchen Barretto. The two were spotted dinning together, along with Claudine's children on Saturday, February 16 at a restaurant at Solaire Resort and Casino in Paranaque City.



The two have been at odds with each other since 2013. The drama between the Barretto sisters started when Gretchen shared details of Claudine's alleged mental illness and drug problem. Their mother Inday and Claudine called her out for being a liar and said they planned to file a complaint against her. (READ: Gretchen on the 'pain and shame' of being a Barretto)

Things got worse when Gretchen sided with Claudine's ex-husband Raymart Santiago and when Gretchen bailed out a former personal assistant of Claudine, whom she accused of theft.

In a live video on Gretchen's Instagram, she said was having dinner with Claudine and the actress' children.

In her own live video, Claudine said: "I’m very, very happy tonight because of my ate."

Prior to the meeting, Gretchen, who accused actress Kris Aquino of intervening in a tax case against Alice Eduardo, said that Kris had called Claudine to "tag team" against her. Claudine denied the allegation. – Rappler.com