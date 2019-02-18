Dingdong Dantes and his family surprise Marian with a baby shower

Published 9:55 AM, February 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Marian Rivera was given a surprise baby shower by husband Dingdong Dantes and his family on Saturday, February 16 at Solaire Resort & Casino.

"Last Saturday at my surprise baby shower from the Dantes-Gonzales Family. We are so fortunate and blessed to be loved and supported by such an amazing family," Marian worte.



"Thank you to my sisters-in-law Trina, Vicki and Aya, for your thoughtfulness and for making this occasion so much more beautiful and memorable for me. Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedules for preparing this for me. Thank you also Mika and Tina for being a part of this surprise. Last Saturday i felt so loved. Maraming salamat sa inyo. (Thank to all of you.) Most of all, salamat sa asawa ko na pasimuno ng lahat (thank you to my husband who's behind this)."

Marian and Dingdong confirmed they were expecting baby number 2 in September. The couple, parents to Zia, announced they were expecting a baby boy during a fun run in November. — Rappler.com