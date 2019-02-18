2019 is starting out pretty fine for the Fil-Am stunner

Published 10:46 AM, February 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Looks like there's no stopping the rise of Fil-Am model Kelsey Merritt. The 22-year-old, who walked the runway for Victoria's Secret last year, is the newest addition to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 rookie class.

"I’ve been keeping this a secret for a while, and now I’m so excited I get to finally share with you all that I’m the newest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Rookie!!!" an ecstatic Kelsey posted on her Instagram page on Sunday, February 17 (Manila time).

The same day, she shared via Instagram stories a behind-the-scenes peek into the Sports Illustrated shoot.

On Monday, February 18, she did us even better by sharing a still from the shoot itself. "Sneak peek from my #SISwim Rookie shoot!!! Can’t wait for the issue to come out in May!! The best team," Kelsey wrote. The shoot was apparently done at The Bahamas.

It's been an amazing past few months for the Ateneo de Manila graduate, who holds the distinction of being the first Filipina to be part of the iconic Victoria's Secret fashion show.

The Sports Illustrated feature is another dream achieved. “I really want to be a Sports Illustrated model because I love how confident the models are and I want to show everyone who is looking at these pictures and reading the magazine that they can also be confident in their own skin,” Kelsey told the magazine during her casting call back in October.

Sports Illustrated, as the title suggests, is a magazine that covers sports. Once a year, it comes out with its much-awaited swimsuit issue. Top models, actors, and artists typically make the cover. – Rappler.com