Nicko's brother Jesus meanwhile tells Kris to face her case in court

MANILA, Philippines – The word war between Kris Aquino and the Falcis brothers Nicko and Jess is far from over.

In a new post on Sunday, February 17, Nicko, who was the former business manager of Kris, fired back at the actress and TV host on her latest tirades against them. (READ: Nicko Falcis' mom tells Kris Aquino: 'You started with lies, we will end it with truths')



In a 4-part webpisode posted on her birthday, February 14, Kris said she'll never forgive Nicko for making her look like she was "pinakawalang-hiyang tao sa mundo" (most shameless person in the world).

"There's no remorse. And there's nothing but hatred being thrown my way," she said during the interview.

Nicko, against whom Kris filed criminal complaints for allegedly misusing funds, reminded her about the threats she made to him before they parted ways.

"When you said the words, 'Ipapapatay ka ng pamilya ko (My familly shall have you killed). Dare to set foot in this country and you will be dead' or threatened even my closest family members, my peers and best friends, 'I’ll throw you under the bus' and 'You will be collateral damage,' I saw the MOST manipulative, vile and bitter woman ever. Yes you were hurt, but that doesn’t give you the right to criminally harass and threaten our lives, which YOU admitted!" he wrote.

He also told Kris to just stop talking and "move on with your life. Never go near my family and friends again."

"A death threat is a death threat. Such statements can NEVER be taken lightly nor be 'laughable.' The great amount of stress you caused my family especially to my Mom can NEVER be forgiven. NO MORE BULLYING!!! Let’s end this #Krisis. A lot of people and actually a lot of BRANDS want you out of their lives," he added.



Meanwhile, in a post that has since been removed, Nicko's brother, lawyer Jesus Falcis, called out Kris for not attending the hearings on the complaint they filed against her.

"Twice ka na wala sa hearing ng kaso mo. Ako first hearing pa lang sa cyber libel case na finile mo present ako! Harapin mo naman mga kaso mo. xoxo oopps"

(You did not attend the hearing against you twice already, while I was present during the first hearing on the cyber libel case you filed against me. Why don't you face your cases.)

The hearing was supposed to happen last February 8 but was moved to February 22.

Jesus also taunted Kris for saying the revelation about the audio recording of her threatening Nicko didn't work at all to put her down. Jesus called her the "Queen of Mean."



"Haller madame wala ka sa hearing ng kaso mong grave threats! You’re still here ka dyan... (Haller madame, you were not present during the hearing regarding the compalint against you for grave threats. Don't claim that you're still here.)



"Ang mean ko ba? Kasi sabi mo mean girls kaming magkakapatid eh. Pero kung mean kami, ano ka? Cruella de Vil? (Am I mean? Because you said me and my brothers are mean girls. So if we're mean, what are you? Cruella de Vil?)



"Haha sa dami ba naman ng inaway mo mula kay John Lapus, Aiai delas Alas, at iba pa, ikaw ang QUEEN OF MEAN." (With the many people you fought with, like John Lapus, Aiai delas Alas, and more, you're the Queen of Mean.) – Rappler.com