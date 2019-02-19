The 3rd season of 'Jessica Jones' will be its last while 'The Punisher' won't be coming back for its own 3rd season

Published 8:46 AM, February 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – That's officially it for Marvel shows on Netflix, with the streaming giant confirming to Variety on Monday, February 18, that Marvel's The Punisher would not be returning for a third season. Marvel's Jessica Jones' third season, meanwhile, will be its last.

Netflix previously axed Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage.

In a statement, Netflix said: "We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning."

All 5 shows, as well as The Defenders, were part of the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Take a moment and go online and look at the dazzling list of actors, writers, directors, and musicians who graced us with the very best of their craft. We loved each and every minute of it. And we did it all for you – the fans – who cheered for us around the world and made all the hard work worth it," said Marvel Television executive vice president Jeph Loeb in a statement.

He also hinted that the adventures of the Defenders might not be truly over yet. "Our Network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters... but you know Marvel better than that."

"As Matthew Murdock's Dad once said, 'The measure of a man is not how he gets knocked to the mat, it's how he gets back up.' To be continued...!" he added.

These movements comes as Netflix amps up the production of its own originals and as Disney prepares to launch its own streaming service, Disney+. Several web series centered on MCU characters are already in the works.

Still, Variety pointed out that the Defenders won't be on Disney+ too soon. "Sources told Variety last year the deal for the original 4 Marvel shows prevents the characters from appearing in any non-Netflix property for at least two years after cancellation," it reported. – Rappler.com