Happy Birthday Pancho!

Published 12:14 PM, February 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Pancho Bacarro’s squishy cheeks have been sparking joy for a year now – and his parents Saab Magalona and Jim Bacarro celebrated his first birthday with a colorful party on February 16.

The party took on a Mexican theme – fitting for a baby people lovingly call Pancho Burrito. Colorful banderitas brightened up the place and maracas, cacti, and sombreros were used as decor.

There was also a play area and an arts and crafts section to keep the kid guests busy.

Saab and Jim's family and close friends attended the event. The presence of the couple's late daughter Luna, Pancho's twin sister, was also felt as the moon shone bright over the festivities.

After the party, Saab posted a photo of her and Jim “patting each other on the back for throwing a successful first kiddie party.”

“My definition of success: ‘I’m just happy nobody fell in the pool,’” Saab said.

Saab and Jim have been married since 2015. Pancho is their first son. – Rappler.com