IN PHOTOS: Saab Magalona and Jim Bacarro’s son turns 1
MANILA, Philippines – Pancho Bacarro’s squishy cheeks have been sparking joy for a year now – and his parents Saab Magalona and Jim Bacarro celebrated his first birthday with a colorful party on February 16.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you so much for celebrating Pancho’s first birthday with us! Yes, it was a very intimate celebration, but it’s still such a huge milestone for our little burrito so we wanted to celebrate with style!! Thank you so much to @partybitzandpieces for making my vision come to life! To @alexisangles.art for letting us use her drawing of Pancho as our logo There was no program at all, but I wanted to make sure the kids would have fun so thank you to @adaswonderlandpartyneeds for the play area and @theparty_project for the arts and crafts section (paint your own maracas!). Thanks @thecakerackph for the gorgeous and yummy cakes! And of course, @littleheartbeatphotography for capturing everthing More photos to come and more people to thank for this wonderful celebration of Pancho’s life #enjoythelittlethings #capturingeverydaystories
The party took on a Mexican theme – fitting for a baby people lovingly call Pancho Burrito. Colorful banderitas brightened up the place and maracas, cacti, and sombreros were used as decor.
There was also a play area and an arts and crafts section to keep the kid guests busy.
Saab and Jim's family and close friends attended the event. The presence of the couple's late daughter Luna, Pancho's twin sister, was also felt as the moon shone bright over the festivities.
View this post on Instagram
Pancho Gerardo M Bacarro turned one year old last Feb 8. His folks, Saab and Jim, held a picturesque celebration for their little burrito yesterday, attended by family and friends, at the home of the elder Bacarros. God bless you always, Pancho! And your angel sister, Luna, too
After the party, Saab posted a photo of her and Jim “patting each other on the back for throwing a successful first kiddie party.”
“My definition of success: ‘I’m just happy nobody fell in the pool,’” Saab said.
Saab and Jim have been married since 2015. Pancho is their first son. – Rappler.com