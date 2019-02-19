Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? Good news: it's the former!

Published 2:10 PM, February 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – "Don't stop me now," Queen sings, and this lyric holds true, as 70's British rock band Queen isn't showing any signs of slowing down. They're set to rock the Oscars stage on Sunday, February 24 (Monday, February 25, Philippine time).

Both The Academy and the band took to Twitter to confirm the news on Monday, February 18.

Is this the real life?

Is this just fantasy?

We welcome @QueenWillRock and @adamlambert to this year's #Oscars!https://t.co/7uDf42FbjJ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 18, 2019

Queen is currently comprised of lead guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, with ex-American Idol runner-up Adam Lambert as their lead vocalist for the Queen+ Adam Lambert tour.

This highly-anticipated performance follows the award-winning success of late lead singer Freddie Mercury's biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which has brought in more than $854 million worldwide in box office sales.

No official setlist or segment portion for Queen's performance has been announced.

The hostless Oscars 2019 is happening at Hollywood's Dolby Theater on Sunday, February 24 (US time).