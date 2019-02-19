We never thought that we'd catch the Jonas love bug again!

Published 4:47 PM, February 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Hearts are definitely burnin' up right now! The boy band of our teeny-bopper years, the Jonas Brothers, is reportedly in talks of reuniting, and we are speechless, over the edge, and just breathless.

US Weekly reports that teen heartthrobs and brothers Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas are planning a new album and a documentary, 6 years after the split that saddened teenage girls everywhere in 2013.

The boys are also said to be dropping the "brothers" word from their name, adopting just the moniker "JONAS."

The Sun said that this discussion happened on the brothers' secret trip to London last week. An insider source also reports to the publication that this is going to be "one of the biggest music reunions in years."

"After enjoying solo music success and taking time to work on passion projects, they feel that now is the right time to get back together,” the source added.

The Jonas Brothers formed in 2005 and reached peak fame with their roles in Disney’s Camp Rock with Demi Lovato. The band then came out with 4 studio albums, releasing hit songs such as "Lovebug," “Burnin’ Up," “Lovebug," "S.O.S.,” “Paranoid,” "Pom Poms," “When You Look Me In The Eyes”, “Year 3000”, among others.

Due to “complications within the group,” the band split in 2013, with Nick and Joe pursuing solo music careers soon after. – Rappler.com