The singer expresses disappointment at some fans after they make a fuss over her song number with Morissette

Published 7:39 AM, February 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Regine Velasquez did not mince words as she called out some fans on Twitter for targetting Morissette Amon over a song number they did on ASAP.

On Sunday, February 17 on ASAP, Regine and Morissette performed the song "Pangarap Ko ang Ibigin Ka," with young singers. Regine popularized the song. She later praised Morissette for her interpretation.

But some fans lashed out at Morissette. One user tagged the young singer and said she'd never be as good as Regine or Sarah Geronimo.

Dahil yan sa isang ito tapos biglang private dahil ayaw mapagsabihan. We mowienatics love Regine. And we know that Regine is already a legend. pic.twitter.com/gS9nqDkqA0 — Mowie Amon (@amon_mowie) February 19, 2019

Regine, of course, did not take this sitting down and called the fan out. The tweet has since been deleted. In a series of tweets on Tuesday, February 19 – some of which have since been deleted — she wrote: "Guys, what's wrong with me giving the song to her? That song will always be mine but the truth is hindi ko naman mare-record 'yun at wala na akong magagawa du'n. Ba't ba mas marunong pa kayo sa 'kin (...I won't be able to record it and I can't do anything about that. How come you seem to know better than me?)"

She added: "I want her to record the song so the new generation will know the song. It will have a new life. She will definitely own it. Syempre because that’s what we do. Ako pag kumakanta ng songs ng ibang tao hindi naman sila nag re-react ng ganyan. (Of course because that's what we do. When I sing other people's songs, I don't get that type of reaction.)"

I want her to Record the song so the new generation will know the song. It will have a new life. She will definitelyown it syempre because that’s what we do ako pag kumakanta ng song’s ng ibang tao hindi naman sila nag re react ng ganyan. — regine alcasid (@reginevalcasid) February 19, 2019

The singer said fans have no right to be annoyed because she doesn't own the song – it's of her husband's, fellow singer and songwriter Ogie Alcasid. She said that she likes Morissette a lot because she believes the girl is talented.

When the user turned her account to private, Regine also called the person out, saying: "O tapos naka private ayaw mapagsabihan pero kung makautos at maka pagsalita kayo sakin parang pag-aari n'yo ko." (Now you turn your account private because you don't like being called out. But when you boss me around and talk to me, it's like you own me.)

O tapos naka private ayaw mapagsabihan pero kung makautos at maka pagsalita kayo sakin parang pagaari nyo ko — regine alcasid (@reginevalcasid) February 19, 2019

It’s not protecting me pinapahiya nyo OA — regine alcasid (@reginevalcasid) February 19, 2019

"Besides my body of work is MY BODY OF WORK I don’t need you protect that coz that’s finished already. Umiinit ulo ko sa inyo. Ang pinaka ayoko yung napapahiya sa kagagawan ng ibang tao!!!!" (You're making me angry. I really don't like being embarassed over what another person does.)

Besides my body of work is MY BODY OF WORK I don’t need you protect that coz that’s finished already. Umiinit ulo ko sa inyo. Ang pinaka ayoko yung napapahiya sa kagagawan ng ibang tao!!!! — regine alcasid (@reginevalcasid) February 19, 2019

I’m disappointed — regine alcasid (@reginevalcasid) February 19, 2019







– Rappler.com