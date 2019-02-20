He's found his A+ #1 travel buddy

Published 9:57 AM, February 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Jake Ejercito and daughter Ellie Eigenmann, his child with actress Andi Eigemann, recently spent time together during a trip to Hong Kong.

In photos Jake posted, both of them are seen clowning around. They visited Disneyland and Ocean Park. At Disneyland, she met Minnie Mouse, ate cotton candy, and posed by the carousel.

Some of the photos showed the two hanging out in the streets of Hong Kong.

"Ignoring the number of times she chose to eat in McDonald’s and forced me to finish her leftovers, I think I’ve found me an A+ #1 travel buddy," Jake said.



Ellie is set to become a big sister soon. Mom Andi announced she's expecting a baby with boyfriend Philmar Alipayo. – Rappler.com