The singer ends her engagement to Carino

Published 10:03 AM, February 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Lady Gaga and fiance Christian Carino have broken up after dating for almost 3 years.

A source told People: “It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” adding that there was no drama when the couple decided to part ways.

Speculations on the couple's relationship cropped up when Gaga was spotted not wearing her engagement ring during the Grammy Awards and did not thank him when she accepted an award. Christian was not in attendance.

The two were last seen together during the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Golden Globes.

Gaga, who popularized songs such as "Poker Face" and "Born This way" started dating Christian back in 2017. In October 2018, the A Star is Born actress confirmed she was engaged to Christian when she acknowleged him as her "fiance" in a speech at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration. (READ: Lady Gaga engaged to Christian Carino)

Before Christian, Gaga was engaged to actor Taylor Kinney.

She is set to attend the Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24, where she is a best actress nominee for her role on A Star is Born. – Rappler.com