The video shows an American woman hurling racist statements at Belinda and her 4-year-old son, saying 'we don't want you here' and 'he doesn't even look human'

Published 10:43 AM, February 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Belinda Panelo, a former MTV VJ from the early 2000's, was a victim of racial discrimination in the United States, where she now lives.

A middle-aged American woman began aggressively shouting racist statements and questions at Belinda and her young son. The now-viral video was taken on Belinda's smartphone and was later posted on Twitter.

Belinda, who is a US citizen, is part Filipino. The 44-year-old was out on a stroll around Playa Vista, a Southern Los Angeles city, with her 4-year-old son on Tuesday, February 12, when the incident occurred.

The American woman started harassing Belinda, shouting statements like, "What are you? He doesn't even look human."

"We don’t want you here. This is our street. Leave us alone. We pay $10,000 a month to keep you out."

According to Metro, Belinda said that the woman proceeded to intimidate her off-camera, asking what "mix" she and her son were, even calling them "ugly, poor and sub-human."

Talking to WKRG, Panelo shared how she approached the confrontation. "How do I deal with this in front of my child? Inside you want to react a certain way, but you have to keep it together."

"I will not have one incident make me think that everybody who was in that neighborhood was like that. Because it’s not fair to generalize, and we don’t know if someone is suffering, if they have health issues," she added. – Rappler.com