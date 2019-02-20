The Kapuso actress is asked about allegations that her ex-boyfriend, Elmo Magalona, physically hurt Janella Salvador

MANILA, Philippines – Followinf the October 2018 controversy after Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador accusing ex-love team partner Elmo Magalona of physical abuse, Elmo’s ex-girlfriend Lauren Young was asked about her thoughts on the issue during a press conference for GMA's Hiram Na Anak on Monday, February 18.

According to Pep, Lauren, who was in a relationship with Elmo for 3 years, said she knows him "very differently."

“I know Elmo very differently. I mean, siyempre ang pangit kasi if I would say I believe the girl, then what will my management say about it? But if I say I believe the boy, then everyone’s gonna be like, ‘Oh, you’re a victim blamer!’ We say hi but we don’t have a relationship like that anymore, and I don’t know anything about it."



"I mean, no matter what I say, someone will get angry. But for me, the safest answer and most showbiz answer for tonight is, it’s none of my business because hindi ko kilala si Janella," Lauren added.

When asked if she was ever physically hurt by Elmo, she said no. "Nope! Do you think someone can hit me? Sapakin kita diyan, upuan ko lang sila. Charot!”

“I think someone is lying. I don’t know… Sometimes, some people bend the truth, some people… Sucks if it’s true, sucks if it’s not true. Then someone is a liar. But for me, it’s none of my business.”

Coincidentally, the Kapuso actress is still managed by Elmo’s mother, Pia Magalona.

"That was 7 years ago. When nag-break kami ni Elmo, sinabi ko talaga kay Tita Pia, 'We broke up, but I’m okay with him. We’re okay. And if you can be with me professionally, we could still work together. But if not, then mag-adjust tayo.'"

"She was, like, work is work. So, kapag nagkikita kami, we never talk about our personal lives. I love Tita Pia and I think she’s the best. It’s unfortunate that there’s news like that."

"She’s my manager. She’s like my mom as well. Ang dami na naming pinagsamahan ni Tita Pia (we've gone through so much together)," Lauren added.

And on her Twitter bashers, Lauren added, "And siyempre, mag-comment lang ako 'tapos may lumabas na article, sasabihin nila, 'Nangingialam ka!' E, basa kayo nang basa. Tinanong lang ako, sumagot lang ako." (Of course, I just commented on it, and then an article came out. People will tell me, 'It's none of your business!' But they keep on reading it anyway. They asked, I just answered.) – Rappler.com