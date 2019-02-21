From superhero to wrestling legend!

Published 6:05 PM, February 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – When legendary wrestler meets iconic superhero, you know you're in for a cinematic treat.

Marvel's Thor is transforming into the Hulk – and no, we don't mean Bruce Banner.

Hulk Hogan, famous pro wrestler, will be played by Thor star Chris Hemsworth in the upcoming Netflix biopic on Hogan's life.

The film will reportedly tell the origin story of Terry Gene Bollea aka Hulk Hogan as he rose to Hulkamania wrestling fame, starting from the Florida wrestling circuit in the '70s until the World Wrestling Federation in the '80s.

Netflix has acquired the exclusive life rights from Hogan for the film, bringing in Todd Phillips (War Dogs, The Hangover trilogy) to direct and Scott Silver (The Joker, 8 Mile) and John Pollono as scriptwriters.

Also in tow are producers Michael Sugar (Spotlight), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Eric Bischoff, and Hemsworth, too.

Acting as consultant and executive producer will be Hogan himself, alongside Ashley Zalta.

No production timeline, official title, or release date has been announced yet. – Rappler.com