Congratulations, Korina and Mar!

Published 7:01 PM, February 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Broadcaster Korina Sanchez announced Thursday, February 21, that she and husband Mar Roxas are now parents to twins – a girl and a boy.

"If you believe hard enough, the miracle that you most want can come true," said Korina in an Instagram post.

Korina is in her 50s while Mar, who is in the middle of a senatorial campaign, is in his early 60s. The couple married in 2009.

The twins were conceived via surrogacy. They quietly travelled abroad to welcome their twins.

Surrogacy is when a woman becomes pregnant usually by artificial insemination or surgical implantation of a fertilized egg from another woman.

Mar has an adult son from a previous relationship, Paolo. – Rappler.com