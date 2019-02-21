1
Winners of the 2019 Brit Awards
LONDON, United Kingdom – Manchester pop rock band The 1975 were the big winners at the 2019 Brit Awards in London on Wednesday, February 20. Here are the main winners:
- British Album of the Year: A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships by The 1975
- British Male Solo Artist: George Ezra
- British Female Solo Artist: Jorga Smith
- British Breakthrough Act: Tom Walker
- British Group: The 1975
- British Single: "One Kiss" by Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris
- International Male Solo Artist: Drake
- International Female Solo Artist: Ariana Grande
- International Group: The Carters
- British Artist Video: "Woman Like Me" by Little Mix and Nicki Minaj
– Rappler.com