Published 11:16 AM, February 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Hill House isn’t done with us yet.

Well, technically, it may be done with the Crain family, but Netflix refuses to close its doors on the popular horror TV franchise just yet.

The Haunting of Hill House is officially booked for a second season from Netflix, as announced on Thursday, February 21 (Friday, February 22, Philippine time), but this time, resurrecting as a supernatural anthology series with new stories and new characters.

You guessed it. The HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, a new chapter in the Haunting series based on the works of Henry James, is coming in 2020. pic.twitter.com/nvhRBEfH2E — The Haunting of Hill House (@haunting) February 21, 2019

Now titled The Haunting of Bly Manor, the upcoming anthology will be spearheaded by creator Mike Flanagan and executive producer Trevor Macy, who have both worked on films Gerald’s Game, Oculus, and Hush.

“Flanagan and Macy are masterful at creating authentically frightening stories that leave audiences on the edge of their seats, but unable to look away," Cindy Holland, vice president of original content for Netflix said in a statement.

It will be inspired by the 1898 horror novella The Turn of The Screw by Henry James, which tells the chilling tale of a governess watching over two young siblings who seem to be the target of ghosts.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is set for a 2020 release. – Rappler.com