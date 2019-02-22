The media mogul responds to the charge of grave threats earlier filed by her former business manager Nicko Falcis and his brother Jesus

Published 5:29 PM, February 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino on Friday, February 22, submitted a counter-affidavit to the Quezon City prosecutor's office asking for the dismissal of the grave threats case filed against her by former business manager Nicko Falcis and his brother Jesus.

The Falcis brothers filed two counts of grave threats against Aquino on January 18, saying that she threatened Nicko's life during a phone conversation on September 27, 2018. A supposed voice recording of the conversation was leaked and went viral in January.

In a press statement, Aquino's legal team at Divina Law said that she did not threaten to kill Nicko. They also noted that the supposed recording was not submitted to the prosecutor, and only a screenshot of an article about the recording was provided.

"Obviously this is hearsay and inadmissible in any proceeding," the statement read.

Aquino's legal team explained that while Aquino did call Nicko on September 27, 2018, she "simply wanted to demand an accounting from Nicko of the P45 million investment that she entrusted to him," and that she was especially frustrated because the amount supposedly came from the trust fund of her two sons.

"Even if Ms Kris used harsh language, it was more of a threat of legal action or imprisonment for Nicko's illegal acts against her," the statement said.

They also noted that Jesus was not part of the specific phone conversation "thus, it is surprising that he is also a complainant in this case."

They stressed that Aquino believes in due process and will not resort to violence for justice.

"That is why she filed cases against the Falcis brothers and that is why she personally went to the prosecutor's office today to file her counter-affidavit to the charges against her. This only shows that she does not believe in violence or any other unlawful means of exacting justice," they said.

The legal battle between Aquino and the Falcis brothers stems from qualified theft complaints filed by Aquino against Nicko in October 2018, with Aquino alleging that her former business manager used a corporate credit card for unauthorized personal expenses.

Nicko has since filed his counter-affidavit in the case, and the complaint was junked by the Makati prosecutor's office – one of 7 cities where the complaint was filed – on February 18. – Rappler.com