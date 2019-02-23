Producers of 'Empire' announce they decided to remove the role of the actor for the final two episodes of the current season 'to avoid further disruption on set'

Published 11:25 AM, February 23, 2019

CHICAGO, USA – American actor Jussie Smollett, whom police have accused of orchestrating a bogus assault for personal gain, is being removed from the final two episodes of the current season of the TV show Empire, producers said Friday, February 21.

The producers of the Fox television program, on which Smollett plays the character Jamal Lyon, had repeatedly expressed their support for the actor prior to the police allegations that the attack was a hoax. (READ: Police slam Jussie Smollett, saying he staged racist attack to 'boost career')

But on Friday, they said in a statement that they had "decided to remove the role" from the final two episodes of the current season "to avoid further disruption on set."

"The events of the past few weeks have been incredibly emotional for all of us, the producers said while adding that Smollett was "an important member of our EMPIRE family."

"While these allegations are very disturbing, we are placing our trust in the legal system as the process plays out."

Chris Alexander, a 20th Century Fox TV spokesman, told AFP that Smollett was not being permanently removed from the program at this point.

Smollett was arrested Thursday and charged with a felony count of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report. He was freed on a $100,000 bond.

The actor's lawyers maintained his innocence and accused law enforcement of wanting to "skip due process and proceed directly to sentencing."

The case has drawn intense national interest with everyone from politicians to celebrities and late night talk show hosts commenting.

Law enforcement officials said the allegations against the actor were backed by evidence such as a cashed check, text messages and phone records. – Rappler.com