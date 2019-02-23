'You are still the most beautiful woman that I have ever met. I wish you the very best on your path, wherever it will carry you,' the actor says of his former girlfriend

Published 12:27 PM, February 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Fans gushed over their relationship when it was still on. And it seems that even after they've broken up, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and actor Clint Bondad are showing the world – the universe, rather – how mature individuals can handle something as tumultuous as a breakup.

Catriona confirmed in a Friday, February 22, interview on Tonight With Boy Abunda that her 6-year relationship with Clint was now over.

In a post on a Saturday, February 23, Clint said: "Man, and here I am working so hard on my bad boy image.... I stand by all I have ever said about you."

"You are still the most beautiful woman that I have ever met. I wish you the very best on your path, wherever it will carry you.... Truly. This is certainly not what we both wanted, but most certainly what we both need at this point of our life," he said.

He was captioning a video clip from an earlier interview. In it, he reminds Howie Severino that Catriona "belongs, first of all, to herself."

Clint used to follow just one person on Instagram: Catriona. He seems to have since unfollowed her and currently doesn't follow anyone on the social media platform anymore. All of his photos of Catriona are still on his page, however.

Catriona and Clint have been in a relationship since Catriona was 18. She was crowned Miss Universe 2018 during the finals in Thailand, which Clint watched live.

During her stint as Miss Universe, Catriona will be based in New York. She is currently in the Philippines for her homecoming. – Rappler.com