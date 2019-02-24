The actor is best known for his roles in Brillante Mendoza's movies

Published 9:22 AM, February 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Independent actor Kristofer King, best known for his roles in Brillante Mendoza's movies, died on Saturday, February 23.

The news of the actor's death was confirmed by his guardian Sunny King, who said: "It is with deep sadness that I share with you, our actor and friend, Kristoffer King has passed away at 8:45 p.m. today."

Sunny did not indicate the cause of his death but entertainment website Pep reported that Kristofer, who's diabetic, was rushed to the hospital after his heart beat stopped.

Christopher Reyes in real life, Kristofer appeared in Masahista, Foster Child, and Tirador. He was also in the movie Captive in 2012 and even appeared in FPJ's Ang Probinsyano, which stars his good friend Coco Martin.

Brillante posted a short tribute to Kristofer on his Facebook.

"You will always be my best actor. I will miss you King," he said.

Director Adolfo Alix Jr also posted a message to pay tribute to the actor.

– Rappler.com