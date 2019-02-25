Olivia Colman bags the award for her role in 'The Favourite'

Published 12:05 PM, February 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Congratulations, Olivia Colman!

The The Favourite star won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role during the 2019 Oscars held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, February 24 (Monday, February 25, Philippine time).

She won for her portrayal of Queen Anne in The Favourite.

It is her first Oscar.

Olivia was chosen from an impressive lineup of nominees, including Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Glenn Close (The Wife), Lady Gaga (A Star is Born), and Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?). – Rappler.com