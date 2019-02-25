'Green Book' wins over 7 other Best Picture nominees

Published 12:20 PM, February 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Green Book won the Oscar for Best Picture during the 2019 Academy Awards at Hollywood's Dolby Theater on Sunday, February 24 (Monday, February 25, Philippine time).

The film bagged the coveted title over other Best Picture contenders including Roma and Bohemian Rhapsody. Green Book is a dramedy based on the real-life experiences of musician Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) and Tony "Lip" Vallelonga (Viggo Mortensen).

Green Book stars Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, who won the Best Supporting Actor for the movie.. – Rappler.com