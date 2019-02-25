Oscars 2019: Regina King wins Best Supporting Actress
MANILA, Philippines – Regina King won the Best Supporting Actress trophy during the 2019 Academy Awards for her role in the movie If Beale Street Could Talk.
Regina won over Amy Adams (Vice), Marina de Tavira (Roma), Emma Stone (The Favourite), and Rachel Weisz (The Favourite).
And the #Oscars winner is... pic.twitter.com/dzNspicmhm— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019
The 2019 Academy Awards took place at Hollywood's Dolby Theater on Sunday, February 24 (Monday, February 25, Philippine time). – Rappler.com