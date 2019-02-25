Regina bags the award for her role in 'If Beale Street Could Talk'

Published 9:16 AM, February 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Regina King won the Best Supporting Actress trophy during the 2019 Academy Awards for her role in the movie If Beale Street Could Talk.

Regina won over Amy Adams (Vice), Marina de Tavira (Roma), Emma Stone (The Favourite), and Rachel Weisz (The Favourite).

The 2019 Academy Awards took place at Hollywood's Dolby Theater on Sunday, February 24 (Monday, February 25, Philippine time). – Rappler.com