Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron wins for his work on 'Roma'

Published 12:12 PM, February 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Alfonso Cuaron took home the Oscar for Best Director during the 2019 Academy Awards at Hollywood's Dolby Theater on Sunday, February 24 (Monday, February 25, Philippine time)

This year's win is for the movie Roma.

Roma, which Cuaron also wrote, is a semi-autobiographical account of his years growing up in the Colonia Roma neighborhood of Mexico City. It stars newcomer Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo, a domestic worker.

"I want to thank the Academy for recognizing a film centered around an indigenous woman, one of the 70 million domestic workers in the world without work rights... As artists, our job is to look where others don't. This responsibility becomes much more important in times when we are being encouraged to look away," said Cuaron in his speech.

He bested other nominees in the category including Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman), Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War), Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite), and Adam McKay (Vice). – Rappler.com