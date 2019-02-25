The actress also thanks sister Gretchen for looking after her

Published 1:42 PM, February 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Claudine Barretto thanked her sister Gretchen Barretto – with whom she was once estranged from – as she recovers in the hospital.

In her Instagram post on Saturday, February 23, Claudine posted: "Been here a few days now. My Ate [Gretchen Barretto] has been taking care of me. Since she couldn’t accompany me today she bought me this, so when its time for her to go home I can hug this so I won't miss her too much and won't be scared. Also my pillow now never leaves my side I started my MRI at 2 pm and lasted for more than 3 hours.Thank you and I Love You."

In another post, Claudine said Gretchen send food to her.

"Thank you for the food [Gretchen Barretto] [I'm] a spoiled little sister especially these past few days. She sent me so much food..I love you so much."

Gretchen and Claudine were recently spotted having dinner together with Claudine's children. – Rappler.com