'It's not about how many times you get rejected – it's about how many times you stand up,' says Lady Gaga, as she bags an Oscar for the song 'Shallow'

Published 11:57 AM, February 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – In tears and clearly overwhelmed by her first Oscar, singer and actress Lady Gaga made it a point to remind viewers that it's not about winning but working hard and never giving up.

"This is hard work. I've worked hard for a long time and it's not about winning. What it's about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it. It's not about how many times you get rejected – it's about how many times you stand up," she said on Monday, February 25 (Sunday evening, February 24, US time) during the 2019 Academy Awards.

Lady Gaga won Best Original Song for "Shallow" from the movie A Star Is Born.

"I love you, mom and dad. Bradley – there's not a single person on the planet that could have sang this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much," added the Grammy winner.

"Shallow" earlier won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

In A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga plays Ally, a singer and songwriter who finally finds fame after she meets and falls in love with country music star Jackson "Jack" Maine (Bradley Cooper). The 2018 version is the fourth iteration of the classic storyline and is Cooper's directorial debut.

Althought the 4 movies have different key details, they follow the same plot: of a young, up-and-coming female artist finding recognition and fame as her partner and mentor, an older and more established male artist, loses his star power. – Rappler.com