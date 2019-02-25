They totally rocked us

Published 12:06 PM, February 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The 2019 Oscars started with a bang as legendary group Queen and Adam Lambert opened the show on Monday, February 25 (Sunday, February 24) with two of the group's classics.

Adam opened the show with "We Will Rock You," followed by "We Are The Champions." The late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury's picture served as their background.

The movie Bohemian Rhapsody, based on the life of Freddie Mercury, took home at least 4 awards, including Best Actor for Rami Malek. – Rappler.com