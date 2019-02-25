Will you be coming out to see him?

Published 7:28 PM, February 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Korean actor Seo Kang Jun will be coming to Manila for a one-night-only event on May 25, 2019.

The meet-up, happening at the New Frontier Theater (formerly KIA Theatre), will give fans of the Cheese in the Trap star a chance to see him in the flesh and maybe even interact with him.

Seo is best known for his roles in several television series including Entourage, Are You Human? and The Third Charm.

Tickets will be available on March 23 at the following prices:

MVP - P8,950 with group photo, raffle for press conference pass, and signed posters, hi-touch and official poster

VIP - P6,950 with raffle for press conference pass and signed posters, hi-touch, and official poster

LODGE - P4,950 with raffle for press conference pass and signed posters, hi-touch and official poster

BALCONY - P3,000 with hi-touch and official poster

– Rappler.com